Attendees of 'Zero Ducks Given' Pool Party Told to Quarantine

(Newser) – Anyone who failed to keep distance at a crowded pool party in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Public health officials in St. Louis County issued an advisory on Monday, noting "recent news reports indicate that many people, including those from the St. Louis region, did not follow any protective practices over the holiday weekend." A 16-second video clip, viewed more than 18 million times as of Tuesday, showed crowds gathered for a "Zero Ducks Given Pool Party" at Backwater Jacks Tiki Bar in Osage Beach on Saturday, per KSHB. Anyone who traveled and failed maintain six feet of distance from others is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for COVID-19.

"This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19," County Executive Sam Page says, per USA Today. Rex Archer, director of the Health Department in Kansas City, Mo., says attendees should follow the advisory "if they have any compassion for others," per NBC News. A witness tells KSHB that every attendee received temperature checks and had access to hand sanitizer. In advance, bar owner Gary Prewitt said there would be efforts to enforce physical distancing but "we don't know who's in groups, who's in families. We expect them to do that on their own." In a statement, the local sheriff’s office says it's up to health authorities to enforce health guidelines. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

