Mike Tyson Offered 8 Figures to Get Back in Ring

(Newser) – It's been 15 years since Mike Tyson publicly stepped in the ring. He's now being offered more than $1 million for each year he's been away to fight just one more time. MMA Fighting reports that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship made quite the offer to the 53-year-old in early May: $20 million for a single fight. Tyson didn't go for it, and so the company says it will this week sweeten the pot with things like charitable donations. "He did say no immediately. But I think there's room there," says BKFC President David Feldman, and People offers up evidence he may be correct.

story continues below

It points to a May 11 Instagram video Tyson posted of some pretty fierce training. He also spoke earlier this month about those workouts saying, "I've been trying to get in the ring. ... I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff." As for who BKFC would pair Tyson with should he say yes, Feldman suggests "a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup." (Read more Mike Tyson stories.)

