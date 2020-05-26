Kevin Hart: I Lied to Doctors After My Crash

(Newser) – Kevin Hart's world was changed by the horrific car crash he was in last year. Now he's sharing just how bad the injuries caused by that crash were. In an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that was released Monday, the actor said he had his spine fused—the Hollywood Reporter says he described his spine as practically all metal at this point—and would have probably ended up paralyzed had he not been so fit at the time of the September crash near Calabasas, Calif.

He also admitted that his eagerness to recuperate led him to lie to doctors, "because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks." He added that "every night was a horrible night," explaining he wouldn't take any pain medication due to his experience with having a drug-addicted father. CNN reports Hart said his "biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital." (Read more Kevin Hart stories.)

