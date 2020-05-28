(Newser) – Star Wars actor John Boyega honored George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck, on Twitter on Wednesday, adding, "I really f---ing hate racists." As Vulture reports, "that should be a really acceptable opinion for a public figure to have." But while the tweet has received 1.4 million likes, it's also generated a lot of negative responses. One Nigerian user noted he'd broken up with his girlfriend because she was racist against white people. "I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend," Boyega replied. He further defended his stance—and refused to apologize—in an Instagram Live video, some of which was captured by journalist Keith Boykin.

"Of course there's other forms of racism. But a black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can't breathe," Boyega said. "That's a continuous cycle going on. Although I don't live in the states, I'm black. F--- that," he continued. "So I say it again: F--- you, racist white people." "I mean it, and you lot can't rattle me," added Boyega, who vowed to block racists, per the New York Daily News. He received support from actors including Amber Riley of Glee, Yvette Nicole Brown of Community, and Dylan O'Brien of the Maze Runner series, per the BBC. "Reading through the comments @JohnBoyega received on his tweet should make your blood boil," wrote O'Brien. "It's 2020, and the ubiquity of white on black racism is horrifying. We have a long way to go." (Read more John Boyega stories.)

