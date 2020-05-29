Trump on Minneapolis: 'When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts'

(Newser) – The governor of Minnesota on Thursday activated the National Guard, and 500 soldiers will respond to Minneapolis, which has seen protests every night since Tuesday over the Monday death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after a white cop kneeled on his neck. Also Thursday, the mayor of Minneapolis declared a state of emergency, KSTP reports. Looting, violence, smashed windows, and fires were widespread, and Fox 9 reports that after the Third Precinct police station started burning, the city warned that if gas lines had been cut the building could explode. CBS Minnesota reports protesters broke in and took over the building late Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Trump—who earlier declared justice would be served in Floyd's death—on Thursday referred to the Minneapolis protesters as "thugs," the Raw Story reports. "I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," Trump tweeted, adding, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" (Read more George Floyd stories.)

