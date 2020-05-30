(Newser) – The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has a new problem. Per CBS Minnesota, the legal team for Kellie Chauvin, wife of Derek Chauvin, spoke with her Friday night, and released a statement for her that says she's filing for divorce. "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones, and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," the statement from Sekula Law Offices reads. "She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin."

The statement adds: "While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time." Per the Pioneer Press, Kellie Chauvin is a refugee from Laos who became the first Hmong Mrs. Minnesota. The newspaper profiled her in 2018. Meanwhile, CNN reports that bail for Derek Chauvin has been set for $500,000, per a criminal complaint out of the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota. It's not clear if he's out on bail now. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

