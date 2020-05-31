Blacks Already Live 'in a Burning Building'

(Newser)
Did you see George Floyd's death on TV and mutter "Oh, my God" in horror? To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, that sounds pretty white. But "if you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted wanted to throw something), while shouting, 'Not @#$%! again!'" he writes in the LA Times. Bottom line, he doesn't want to see storefronts destroyed, "but African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer." Blacks have been pushed to the edge by murder upon murder of innocent people like Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, so let's try to empathize: "What I want to see is not a rush to judgment, but a rush to justice," he writes. For more opinions:
- Deroy Murdock: "What do smoke, scorched aluminum and shards of glass have to do with George Floyd's needless, wasteful and hideous killing? Nothing," writes the political commentator at Fox News. "Will this destruction help unify Americans in pursuit of justice for George Floyd? No."