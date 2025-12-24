Man Arrested for Murder Days After Nonprofit Bailed Him Out

The family of a repeat offender in Cleveland says it pleaded with a national bail nonprofit not to spring him from jail—days before he allegedly killed a man. Court records show 25-year-old Donnie Allen was arrested Dec. 4 at a Cleveland light rail station on charges including drug possession, breaking and entering, vandalism, and possessing criminal tools. His bond was initially set at $15,000 but lowered to $5,000 by Judge Joy Kennedy on Dec. 8, per Fox News . The Bail Project, a nonprofit that posts bail for low-income defendants, then put up $500 to secure his release from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

On Dec. 14, around 7:30pm, Allen allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Benjamin McComas at another Cleveland light rail station, reports WJW. Allen is now charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and weapons under disability, with bail set at $1 million, though his attorney has said the case is "far from" an intentional homicide. Two relatives, who requested anonymity, told Fox that the Bail Project contacted them before posting Allen's bond and that they strongly urged the group not to move forward. "This is not a good idea," one family member recalled telling the group, adding Allen had been "in and out of jail multiple times" and "needs rehabilitation not release." Another relative echoed that, describing Allen as "not stable."

Cleveland councilmembers also questioned the move in a statement, per WOIO. The Bail Project responded that it "condemns violence" and is "deeply concerned by the recent allegation involving Mr. Allen." But it said its mission is "to ensure that people are not jailed pretrial solely because they cannot afford bail" and that other family members had supported Allen's release. Allen has a lengthy record, including convictions for burglary, assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and drug possession. The nonprofit also helped free a man with a similar record who went on to commit murder in 2021, per Fox and WOIO.