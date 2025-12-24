UK Sends Woman Charged in Children's Killings to US

A Colorado woman suspected of killing two of her young children during a custody dispute with her ex-husband two years ago has been returned from Britain to the US to face charges, authorities said. Colorado Springs-based District Attorney Michael Allen announced the extradition Tuesday of Kimberlee Singler, 37, on charges including two counts of first-degree murder ahead of her first court appearance in the coming days, per the AP .

Singler was arrested in December 2023 in London just over a week after her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead in their home in Colorado Springs. Her 11-year-old daughter was injured but survived. The girl eventually told an investigator that her mother said God made her do it, according to court documents in the UK. Singler, who had superficial knife wounds, told police that a man who entered the apartment was responsible. She was initially considered a victim. The surviving daughter backed Singler's claim at first, but police sought to arrest Singler on Dec. 26, 2023, after they said the girl changed her story. By then Singler was gone. She was found four days later in London's Chelsea neighborhood and arrested. It is not known why she ended up there.

"Today really is a significant milestone in this criminal investigation," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference, adding, "I know these acts have deeply impacted this community." Allen said Singler will be held without bond at least until a preliminary hearing on whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed toward trial. Allen said the surviving child, now 13, is expected to be a key witness at trial. The FBI and Colorado Springs police traveled to London to take custody of Singler, who fought extradition and denied attacking her children.