Teen in Cruise Ship Killing Says He Can't Remember

A 16-year-old boy under investigation in the killing of his 18-year-old stepsister aboard a cruise ship told his mother that he doesn't remember anything about it, according to texts obtained by Fox 35 Orlando .

Much of the messaging centers on limiting what becomes public about the teen. "Everything is supposed to be hush hush for now," Hudson wrote, voicing concern about social media chatter and saying he wanted to prevent "unnecessary comments" about his son. Hudson-Kepner responds that the family has "not said anything to anybody" and that as a minor "his name shouldn't be anywhere," adding they would stress that point to the FBI. She also links potential criminal charges to whatever the autopsy ultimately shows, writing that once they get the report, it would determine "whether he's booked on those charges."

Anna Kepner's death on the Carnival Horizon ship has been ruled a homicide, and ABC News has reported that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia," defined by the AP as "when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing." Many details about the case remain under wraps because of the suspect's age.