'Octogenarian Bingo Killer' Arrested in Spain

(Newser) – The Spanish press is calling him "El asesino octogenario del bingo"—the Octogenarian Bingo Killer. Police say an 84-year-old man has been arrested after a yearlong investigation into the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Fuenlabrada, near Madrid, the Guardian reports. The victim was stabbed to death in her home but there was no sign of forced entry, suggesting that she knew her killer, police say. More than $7,000 in cash had been stolen, along with a large amount of jewelry.

story continues below

Investigators say the suspect was friends with the victim and used to play bingo with her—and in the days following the murder, he returned to the same bingo hall with a lot more money than usual. "A search of the suspect’s home turned up various objects, among them two jewelry boxes that appear to have belonged to the victim," police said in a statement. Police said they also found clothing stained with the victim's blood, El Mundo reports. The man, described by prosecutors as a gambling addict, recently appeared before a judge and was sent to pretrial detention. (Read more Spain stories.)

