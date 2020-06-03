(Newser) – Comedic acting great Fred Willard died of cardiac arrest. That's according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ. It lists the immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest, with myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease identified as underlying causes. Willard died at 6:45pm on May 15 and has since been laid to rest at Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the final resting place of other acting greats such as Bette Davis and Debbie Reynolds. Willard's career spanned six decades and included such movies as This Is Spinal Tap, Best in Show, and Anchorman. You can see him in his last acting role as the father of Steve Carell's general in Netflix's Space Force, streaming now, per Fox News. (Read more Fred Willard stories.)