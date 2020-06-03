Snapchat Makes Big Move on Trump Account

(Newser) – Another social media giant has decided to take action against President Trump. Snap Inc. says it isn't going to ban Snapchat content from the president, or add warnings to certain bits of it, as Twitter has done—but it will stop promoting his account on the app. The company says it is going to stop including Trump's account on its heavily curated Discover home page, which features content from high-profile users, the New York Times reports. Snap said it made the decision after Trump's tweets on the George Floyd protests. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," says Snap spokesman Rachel Recusen.

Snapchat says Trump's content will remain accessible to those who search for it. Reuters notes that Trump's Snapchat account "consists mostly of campaign content and does not contain the informal rhetoric" he uses on Twitter. In a company-wide memo, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel denounced racism and called for an US "Commission on Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations." "As for Snapchat, we simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform," he wrote. "We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way." (Read more Snapchat stories.)

