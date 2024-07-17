Sam Altman's $27M Mansion Is No Dream Home

It's a $27 million San Francisco mansion complete with its own Batcave-like tunnel entrance. It's also a "lemon," claims a lawsuit filed by the 950 Lombard LLC, which bought the Russian Hill mansion four years ago. The San Francisco Standard traces the LLC to the man it says is the home's owner: OpenAI honcho Sam Altman. The suit filed Friday accuses real estate developer Troon Pacific and Troon CEO Greg Malin of fraud, alleging a scheme to sell a home "plagued by instances of poor workmanship and defects" and claiming the necessary repairs will run more than $4 million.

The home boasts a wellness cottage and century-old olive trees in the garden, as well as an infinity pool with bay views—that allegedly wasn't properly waterproof and installed, which caused flooding in the home in August. The Verge reports the suit claims the water caused the lower level's gypsum ceiling to fail and "the widespread presence of mold."

That's just one of a litany of alleged "pervasive and significant defects in connection with poor or unfinished installation of irrigation and drainage systems, plumbing and sewer systems, waterproofing, and other mechanical issues," states the suit, per SFist. The suit alleges Troon knew about the problems but falsely said they had been rectified in order to close the sale. (More Sam Altman stories.)