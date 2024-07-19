Global Software Fail Is of 'Historic' Proportions

The world got a reminder on Friday of just how vulnerable it is to a tech snafu. Here is the latest on the global computer outage linked to a single company—cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike:

What happened: It all boils down to a flawed software update by CrowdStrike, one that wreaked havoc on millions of Microsoft Windows devices, reports the Verge. Because CrowdStrike is such a big player in cybersecurity—it has nearly 30,000 customers around the world, including 500 on the Fortune 1000 list—the consequences were widespread.

The fallout: Banks, hospitals, government agencies, and businesses large and small around the world were knocked offline, and not all had recovered as of Friday afternoon. More than 21,000 flights globally were at least delayed, reports the Wall Street Journal. For a while on Friday, no flights at all were taking off for five US airlines—Allegiant Air, American, Delta, Spirit, and United, though service was being restored by afternoon, notes the New York Times. The AP rounds up some of the less serious concerns: Starbucks customers faced delays in ordering, and some Times Square billboards went dark.