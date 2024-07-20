New Hack Threat: Thieves Take Over Your Phone Number

SIM-swapping is a growing form of identity theft that goes beyond hacking into an email or social media account. In this case, the thieves take over your phone number. Any calls or texts go to them, not to you, reports the AP. Any protections consumers enabled to secure access to their financial accounts, such as two-factor authentication texts, now can aid attackers and lock out owners. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that SIM-swapping complaints have increased more than 400% from 2018 to 2021, with associated personal losses estimated to be more than $68 million. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, says the numbers are probably a vast underestimate because most identity thefts are not reported. More: