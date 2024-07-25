CrowdStrike's Effort to Make Amends Does Not Go Well

They meant well. But the company behind last week's worldwide internet outage is being accused of failing to read the room in a big way with a $10 Uber Eats voucher for its affected partners. Also, the vouchers didn't work for many people. Details:

"To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!" wrote CrowdStrike in its email, per the BBC. The vouchers weren't sent to clients or customers—airlines, say, or people who got stuck at airports—but to CrowdStrike's "teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation," the company tells Mashable. Blowback: The meager voucher given the magnitude of the problem is being ridiculed, as in this CNN post. "Now partners could risk losing their customers as a result of this mess, even though it was out of their control," writes Elisabeth Buchwald. "But a $10 Uber Eats voucher should make it all better, right?"