Full George Floyd Autopsy Released

(Newser) – George Floyd was infected by the coronavirus weeks before he died in Minneapolis police custody, according to autopsy results released Wednesday. The full 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office states that the 46-year-old had previously tested positive for the virus on April 3, NBC News reports. NPR reports that a nasal swab taken after Floyd's death came back positive, and the reports states that result "most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent ... positivity from previous infection." The autopsy said COVID-19 was not a factor in Floyd's death, reports CBS Minnesota.

The autopsy also noted fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabinoids in his system when he died, though none contributed to the cause of death, which was given as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" (or death due to heart failure). The report also lists blunt-force injuries on the skin of Floyd's head, face, shoulders, hands, and elbows. The medical examiner and doctors who performed a second autopsy at the request of Floyd's family agree that the death was a homicide. (Chauvin and three other now-fired officers are facing criminal charges over the death.)

