(Newser) – Kanye West is reaching for his wallet in the aftermath of the George Floyd death. A rep said Thursday that he has started a 529 college savings fund to cover the future tuition of Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, reports TMZ. West also has donated $2 million to charities associated with the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and has promised to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families, notes Variety. Separately, he will begin helping black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and other cities, per CNN. (Read more George Floyd stories.)