Police think they have their guy. A 60-year-old man turned himself in to Maryland police and was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking a trio of teens who were putting up anti-police-brutality fliers on a Montgomery County trail. The viral video of the Thursday confrontation on the Capital Crescent Trail showed a cyclist angrily grabbing a flier from one of the teens, then shoving his bicycle toward the teen who was filming, causing the young man to fall to the ground, according to a statement from Maryland-National Capital Park Police. Per NBC News and the Washington Post, authorities say Anthony Brennan III has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault, after the video and images of the cyclist were circulated and brought in hundreds of tips.

Police say Brennan allowed them to search his residence, where clothing "consistent with what was worn" by the cyclist in the video was discovered, says Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy. Brennan also is said to have shown them his bicycle. "We have the bike. We have the clothes," McCarthy says. In a statement issued via his attorneys, Brennan says he's "sick with remorse for the pain and fear" he caused the victims, and that "I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior." The Post notes that before Brennan's arrest, online sleuths had publicly (and wrongly) named two other people as the assailant. Brennan acknowledges that, too, expressing regret that "their reputations were tarnished." "Mr. Brennan understands that his apology will not be enough to right his wrongs," his lawyers note. (Read more Maryland stories.)

