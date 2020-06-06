Mourners Line Up for Floyd as Protest Kindles in DC

(Newser) – Hundreds of mourners lined up Saturday to pay respects to George Floyd in his North Carolina hometown, and the nation’s capital prepared for what was expected to be the city’s largest demonstration yet against police brutality, the AP reports. Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march, which was expected to attract up to 200,000 people outraged by Floyd's death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Large protests also took place across the US and in major cities overseas, including London, Paris, Berlin, and Sydney, Australia. In Raeford, the small town near Fayetteville where Floyd was born 46 years ago, a long line of people formed outside a church, waiting to enter and see his coffin.

When a hearse bearing Floyd’s coffin arrived, chants of "Black Power," "George Floyd," and "No justice, no peace," echoed from beneath the covered entrance. "It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my friends who are black," said a man in the crowd, Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. Washington has seen daily protests for the past week—largely peaceful, with people marching back and forth from the White House to the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said local officials expected 100,000 to 200,000 protesters for Saturday’s event. The White House has been fortified with new fencing and extra security precautions. In general, US demonstrations have shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days after violent episodes in the early stages.