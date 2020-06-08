Homer Has Words for 2020 Grads

(Newser)
The Simpsons have joined the ranks of celebrities bestowing virtual congratulations on the Class of 2020, notes Time. Watch it yourself here. On a Zoom call from their Springfield home, Marge looks a wee bit frazzled in the kitchen, a silent Bart moons grads, and Homer is defeated by a graduation gown, which leaves the heavy lifting to Lisa. Some lines from her and, eventually, Homer:
- Homer: "Drinking at home at 10 in the morning is not only acceptable, it’s called coping." He's chugging a Duff, of course.
- Lisa: "And not having friends over is seen as a healthy choice, instead of basic unpopularity.”
- Homer: Lucky grads can "go from living in your parents' basement to working from your parents’ basement."
- Lisa: (via her sign) "Congrats Class of 2020: Please save us."
