Homer Has Words for 2020 Grads

(Newser) – The Simpsons have joined the ranks of celebrities bestowing virtual congratulations on the Class of 2020, notes Time. Watch it yourself here. On a Zoom call from their Springfield home, Marge looks a wee bit frazzled in the kitchen, a silent Bart moons grads, and Homer is defeated by a graduation gown, which leaves the heavy lifting to Lisa. Some lines from her and, eventually, Homer:



