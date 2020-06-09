Treasure Hunt Ends, but a New Fight Is Starting

(Newser) – It was a good old-fashioned treasure hunt, but one that took on mythic proportions and resulted in at least five deaths. And now that the "treasure hunt" part is over, a big legal mess is unfolding. Meanwhile, the man who started it all—89-year-old antiques dealer Forrest Fenn of New Mexico—doesn't want to talk about it anymore. Coverage:

Over the weekend, Fenn announced on his website that an anonymous man from "back East" had discovered the treasure chest he buried a decade ago filled with up to $2 million in gold and other valuables. It was buried somewhere in the "forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains," says Fenn. The hunt: An estimated 350,000 people searched for the treasure over the years, following clues Fenn left, including in this poem. Many became obsessed with the hunt, even quitting their jobs and relocating, and at least five of them died while searching, reports the Washington Post.