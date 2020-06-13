Taylor Swift Sparks Angry Debate With Tweet Thread

(Newser) – Taylor Swift unleashed a string of angry tweets Friday demanding the permanent removal of "racist" statues in Nashville, Rolling Stone reports. Among her appeals, the singer-songwriter urged officials to remove a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest (a "monstrosity") and not replace one of Edward Carmack ("a white supremacist") that was torn down last week by protesters. "As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things," she wrote, per E! Online. "Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such." Among her tweets and responses:

Swift on Carmack : He "was a white supremacist newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials and incited the arson of the office of Ida B. Wells (who actually deserves a hero's statue for her pioneering work in journalism and civil rights)," she tweets. "Replacing his statue is a waste of state funds and a waste of an opportunity to do the right thing."

