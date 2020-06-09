Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rowling Uproar

(Newser) – Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out against JK Rowling's recent comments on sex, which he hopes won't "taint" the series for fans. "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (Rowling) or I," the 30-year-old actor wrote Monday for the Trevor Project, a LGBT suicide prevention charity he's supported for a decade. Days earlier, Rowling took heat for what some viewed as an anti-trans tweet in which she suggested people who menstruate are women. "Sex is real and has lived consequences," the author elaborated, per the BBC. "My life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so." Radcliffe responded that "we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

This is not about "in-fighting," the actor continued, noting that "78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity." Radcliffe highlighted resources on how to become a better ally, then referred to Harry Potter. "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you." And "if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you … I hope that these comments will not taint that too much." Katie Leung, who starred as Cho Chang in the film series, also responded to Rowling's tweets. In a Twitter thread, she highlighted trans activist organizations, per the Guardian. (Read more Daniel Radcliffe stories.)

