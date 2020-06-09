George Floyd Called for His Mother, Will Rest Beside Her

(Newser) – George Floyd called out for his mother in the final moments of his life, and he will be laid to rest next to her in the Houston suburb of Pearland, reports the AP. Family and friends were gathering Tuesday for a private funeral in Houston at the Fountain of Praise church. "It feels like a part of history, something I want my niece to witness," Tamecia Dogbe, one of the people gathered outside the church, tells the Guardian. “Ten years from now, she might be able to see this in a history book." They drove more than two hours from Austin to pay their respects. The Rev. Al Sharpton is to lead the church service, which comes a day after roughly 6,000 people in Houston paid their respects to Floyd, whose body lay in an open, gold-colored casket. (Read more George Floyd stories.)