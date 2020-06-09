Cops: Human Remains Found at Daybell Home

(Newser) – Police may have made a grim breakthrough in the months-long search for two missing Idaho children. Rexburg Police Sgt. Gary Hagen says human remains were found at the Fremont County home of Chad Daybell, husband of mother Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment in connection with the case, the Idaho Statesman reports. Police say Daybell has been taken into custody but he has not been arrested or charged yet. The children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September last year and police have accused the couple of lying about their whereabouts. Police declined to say Tuesday whether multiple bodies were found at the home, reports KUTV.

Police said earlier Tuesday that they and FBI investigators were searching Daybell's home for a second time in connection with the case, the AP reports. In a Jan. 3 raid, investigators seized 43 items from the home and used probes and rakes to search several sections of the yard, reports the East Idaho News. The Idaho attorney general's office said earlier this ear that it was investigating Daybell in connection with the death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell at the home in October. He married Lori Vallow two weeks later. Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, was killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in July. Cox died in December from what an autopsy determined was a blood clot. (Another Vallow allegation involves zombies and demons.)