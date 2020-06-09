NYPD Officer Charged With Assaulting Protester

(Newser) – An NYPD officer seen shoving a young woman during a protest against police brutality has surrendered to face multiple charges. Vincent D'Andraia, 28, is the first officer in the city to be charged over his conduct during George Floyd protests, though he is not expected to be the last, the New York Times reports. Video of the May 29 incident shows the officer, who had been walking with a group of police on their way to monitor a protest, violently shoving 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground. She says she was hospitalized after the attack and suffered a concussion and seizures. Zayer says the officer told her to get off the street and responded to her asking "why?" by swearing at her, knocking her phone out of her hand, and shoving her.

"He did this in front of his lieutenant and multiple other officers who watched me hit the ground. One even looked back to make sure I was still on the ground, and they continued walking," she tells NBC. "Not one officer tried to help me, and not one officer tried to stop the officer who assaulted me." District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says he will not tolerate the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters, and "this is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law." D'Andraia has been charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing. If convicted he could be sentenced to up to a year in prison. Sources tell the Times that an NYPD officer seen ripping a man's face mask off to pepper-spray him is also likely to face charges. (Read more NYPD stories.)

