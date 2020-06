(Newser) – What do Republicans think of President Trump's most controversial tweets? Conveniently enough, they apparently haven't read them. The New York Times reports that journalists actually printed out copies of the most recent example—Trump's suggestion that the man pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo was actually an antifa plant who staged the whole thing—so that they could show it to GOP lawmakers when asking about the tweet. The goal was to keep them from simply responding that they hadn't seen the president's tweet or didn't know about it, an "extraordinary" phenomenon in which members of the party behave "as if they have no idea what he is doing or saying," the Times notes. Only, the tactic didn't work; many lawmakers simply averted their eyes and declined to comment or look at the printed-out tweet as they walked through Capitol Hill hallways; others, NBC News reports, said they have a policy of not commenting on Trump's tweets. At least one simply walked away. Some of the responses:

"Oh lord, ugh." That came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has come under Trump's wrath after recently saying she may not vote for him. She did read the tweet when presented with it, and gasped.