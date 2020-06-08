Trump Tweets on 'Sincerity' of Romney's March

(Newser) – Sen. Mitt Romney's march with protesters Sunday did not go unnoticed by President Trump, a frequent sparring partner. "Tremendous sincerity, what a guy," Trump tweeted Monday. "Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would 'tank' so badly in Utah!" Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial, USA Today reports, and Trump hasn't forgotten. The president has more polling concerns than Romney, however; he's trailing Joe Biden, with an approval rating comparable to Jimmy Carter's at a similar point in his term. Romney, on the other hand, has not tanked in Utah. A poll taken in late April showed the senator with a 52% approval rating; 38% disapproved of the job he's doing.

Romney came in for more criticism Monday from Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary. Romney had said he was marching to "find a way to end violence and brutality and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter." McEnany told reporters: "Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would note this: that President Trump won 8% of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote." That's not true, per Philip Bump's analysis in the Washington Post. As the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, Romney received 6% of the votes cast by black people. Trump received 8% in 2016. Also, Romney was running against Barack Obama, who received the lion's share of black votes; Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. Trump's showing among black voters was the lowest of any Republican with a white Democratic opponent in modern exit polling. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)

