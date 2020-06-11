Family Confirms: Remains Are Those of Missing Idaho Kids

(Newser) – Lori Vallow's relatives confirmed Wednesday that the remains found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property are those of Vallow's missing children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us," the family says in a statement. "This is the worst news we will ever get in our lives." Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two sets of remains they found, nor have details on cause of death been released, but ABC News reports a prosecutor did confirm the remains are those of children. JJ and Tylee have been missing since September, and so-called "cult mom" Lori Vallow has long been suspected in their disappearance, Fox News reports. She and Daybell wed in November; they are said to have been fascinated with doomsday and end-times prophesies.

story continues below

Daybell was arrested and charged with felony counts of destroying and concealing evidence after the remains were found Tuesday; the dates of the alleged crimes listed on the criminal complaint are Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 of last year, the last known dates Tylee and JJ were seen, respectively. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February and charged with child abandonment and multiple other charges; she and Daybell were living there together at the time after fleeing Idaho. The couple is also under scrutiny for the deaths of their former spouses, Fox 10 reports. Daybell's brother also released a statement late Wednesday: "We are devastated by today's news and the apparent role that Chad has played in what has transpired," it says. "Some in our extended family are still struggling to accept the reality that Chad could have been involved in something so terribly wrong." (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

