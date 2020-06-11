US Passes Another Grim Coronavirus Milestone

(Newser) – The US has passed yet another grim milestone in the pandemic. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US hit the 2 million mark Wednesday night, with almost 113,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, tells CNN that deaths could top 200,000 by September. "I think right now, most Americans are not ready to lock back down, and I completely understand that," he says. "Here's the bottom line, though, which is that—I understand people are willing to live alongside this virus. It means that between 800 and 1,000 Americans are going to die every single day."

The number of new coronavirus cases is falling in states that were hit hard early on, including New York, but cases are rising in 21 states, including Texas, California, and Arizona, where a steep rise in hospitalizations has alarmed authorities, the New York Times reports. The AP reports that more than 1,000 new cases are being reported in Arizona daily, including 1,500 on Wednesday. That's up from fewer than 400 a day in mid-May, when Gov. Doug Ducey ended stay-at-home orders. In the South, reports of new cases are falling in Alabama but rising in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Florida. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

