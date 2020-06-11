COVID Cases Rising in Nearly Half the States

(Newser) – One reason the stock market is having such a miserable day is because investors are worried that the coronavirus is making a comeback. An AP analysis lends some weight to those fears, concluding that cases are rising in nearly half the states. In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools and businesses. There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus's spread.

The same is true globally. Places that suffered early on such as China, Italy, and Spain have calmed down but Brazil, India, and other countries that were spared initially are seeing large increases. The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The AP analyzed data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization that collects coronavirus testing data in the United States. The analysis found that in 21 states as of Monday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases per capita was higher than the average seven days earlier. One big question is whether the George Floyd protests have contributed to the rise. “Hopefully we won't see a big spike," says Will Humble of the Arizona Public Health Association. "But those data aren’t in yet." Read the full story.