Meet the 'First Couple' of Fox News

(Newser) – Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been quietly seeing each other for quite some time, sources tell Vanity Fair. The magazine calls them "the first couple of Fox News," and recounts how they arrived together, via helicopter, to the wedding of another Fox couple last August. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with [Fox & Friends host] Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together,” one former executive says. “People were like, Wow, okay.” While the sources say the couple has not acknowledged their relationship to colleagues, it's fairly obvious. Both divorced spouses within the past year, but Hannity's divorce only just became public knowledge, which one Fox executive speculates is an indication he and Earhardt soon plan to make their relationship public. But another source says Hannity was dismayed when the divorce news came out.

One source says Earhardt, 43, is taping her remote Fox appearances from a studio in Hannity's basement, and sources tell Page Six Earhardt has been renting a home near his amid the pandemic. People's sources say they've been dating for years, and that Hannity and his wife of more than two decades separated years before divorcing. But Hannity and Earhardt aren't acknowledging anything yet: "Right now I am focused on raising my daughter. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate,” Earhardt said before adding in a followup statement, "I am not dating anyone." Hannity, 58, said simply, "I do not discuss my personal life in public." Vanity Fair notes the couple are among the last remaining "unwavering Trump loyalists" at Fox, as the network and the president are increasingly at odds. (Read more Fox News stories.)

