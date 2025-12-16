MTG Is Getting Married

On her way out of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will soon be walking another aisle. Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for The Real America's Voice, announced his engagement to the Republican congresswoman on Monday on X , posting a photo of the couple at dinner at a restaurant in Washington, DC, with a diamond glistening on Greene's finger. "She said 'yes,'" he wrote in the caption, alongside a ring emoji, per Fox News . The Georgia Republican, first elected in 2020 and now in the middle of her third term, quickly amplified the news, writing , "Happily ever after!!!" and "I love you @brianglenntv!!!" with a heart emoji.

Republican colleagues chimed in with public congratulations. Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio replied to both posts, while Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee offered to officiate the wedding for free in his home state. Greene and Glenn first met at a 2022 Trump rally and both went through divorces before starting to date in 2023, per Newsweek. The outlet notes the relationship "has put the reporter in an awkward position between his professional duties covering the Trump administration and his personal loyalty to Greene," who's clashed with President Trump. Though he'll spend much of his time in Georgia with Greene once she leaves Congress on Jan. 5, he'll reportedly continue to cover the White House and midterm campaigns from there.