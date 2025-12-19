Flyers Suspend Radio Host After NSFW Hot-Mic Gaffe

Hockey fans listening to the Philadelphia Flyers' radio call Thursday night got something the team definitely didn't intend: an explicit joke from its longtime play-by-play guy during what he seemed to think was a commercial break. USA Today's For the Win reports that Tim Saunders, the radio voice of the Flyers on 97.5 The Fanatic, appeared to believe the game had gone to a TV timeout late in the third period and that his microphone was off. After several seconds of silence and some filler sounds, he made a lewd joke to a colleague—"While you're down there, would you mind b---ing me?"—that was broadcast to listeners (listen here).