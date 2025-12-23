How the 60 Minutes Report Ended Up Online Anyway

The news boss at CBS has set off a media furor by axing a 60 Minutes segment on Venezuelan deportees. But as NBC News notes, the report is circulating online nonetheless. The reason appears to stem from an error. Canada's Global News aired the 60 Minutes episode just as stations in the US did—without the controversial segment. But the network "mistakenly uploaded the wrong episode to its streaming app," per Variety . After it went up, viewers captured the 14-minute report by Sharyn Alfonsi and have since been sharing it online. See for yourself via meullershewrote.com at Substack.

So what's in it? The segment includes interviews with two detainees sent to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, or CECOT, in El Salvador. "Four guards grabbed me, and they beat me until I bled, until the point of agony," recounts Luis Muñoz Pinto, a since-released Venezuelan college student who had sought asylum in the US. "They knocked our faces against the wall. That was when they broke one of my teeth." The other told Alfonsi they were sent to a small room with little light or ventilation. "After they locked us in, they came to beat us every half-hour, and they pounded on the door with their sticks to traumatize us while we were in there."

Axios also points out what's not in it: New comments from the Trump administration. That appears to have been a key reason behind new CBS boss Bari Weiss' decision to order the piece held. The segment noted that the Department of Homeland Security declined an interview request and referred any CECOT questions to El Salvador. The show did speak with White House press officials, but "none of those comments, which varied in length and substance, were included in the piece viewed by Axios." The show's producer told colleagues upset at the decision to hold the story that she felt she had to obey Weiss.