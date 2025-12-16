Trump Sues BBC for $10B for Editing His Jan. 6 Remarks

Donald Trump is taking his long-running feud with the media across the Atlantic, filing a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against the BBC over its handling of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech to supporters who later breached the US Capitol. In a complaint lodged Monday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, Trump accuses the broadcaster of "intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively" editing his remarks, the Guardian reports.

The disputed edit, aired in a Panorama episode roughly a year ago, spliced together lines from parts of the speech delivered nearly an hour apart, making it appear, Trump says, that he told the crowd: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell." Left out of the edit was a comment from Trump that supporters should remain peaceful, the AP reports. He is seeking $5 billion in damages for each of two counts in the lawsuit, CNN reports. The BBC previously called the edit an "error of judgment" and apologized to Trump, while maintaining there was no legal basis for a defamation claim. Director general Tim Davie and BBC News head Deborah Turness resigned over the incident last month. The BBC did not immediately comment on the new lawsuit.

Trump's lawyers argue that the broadcaster's conduct was a "brazen attempt" to sway the 2024 US presidential race, noting the Panorama episode aired a week before the election and accusing the BBC of pursuing a "leftist political agenda." Although the episode did not air in the US (BBC's flagship TV channel and its iPlayer streaming service are not available in the country), Trump's filing says the Florida court has jurisdiction because the broadcaster does "substantial" business in the state through its website and the BritBox streaming service. The deadline for suing in Britain has already expired. Trump previewed the move earlier Monday, telling reporters: "I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth." He continues to deny any responsibility for the January 6 attack, which aimed to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 victory.