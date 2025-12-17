Trump World Circles Wagons Around Embattled Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles is suddenly the most publicly defended person in President Trump's orbit. After Vanity Fair ran a two-part profile by Chris Whipple based on 11 interviews with Wiles, the White House chief of staff and longtime adviser came under scrutiny for remarks in which she questioned some of Trump's aides and described Trump as having "an alcoholic's personality." She also disputed his take on the Jeffrey Epstein files, said she sought to limit Jan. 6-related pardons, and insinuated that the president appeared determined on ousting Venezuela's leadership.

Wiles' reaction: The chief of staff denounced the story on X on Tuesday as a "disingenuously framed hit piece," while not contesting the accuracy of the quotes, per the New York Times.