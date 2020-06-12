5 of the Worst Slams Against Artemis Fowl

(Newser) – Disney's Artemis Fowl might've kicked off a franchise had the film adaptation of the first two books of Eoin Colfer's children's fantasy series been at all well-received. Instead, the big-budget movie about a 12-year-old son of a criminal mastermind with a lot of secrets has a dismal 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving critics with no doubt as to why it's debuting Friday on Disney+. Five harsh takes:



"Artemis Fowl is finally here, and boy are you going to be disappointed," reads the headline of Kevin Crust's review at the Los Angeles Times. "Anyone looking for entertaining young-adult fantasy adventure might as well move along," he elaborates. "There's nothing to see here."

It's "bland and incoherent, with paper-thin character development, unimaginative world building, and a lot of daddy issues," according to Roxana Hadadi at AV Club. "The only interesting thing about this irritatingly smug and cheaply campy adaptation is how uninterested it is in its own source material," she adds, claiming it "just dully swipes from the Hunger Games and X-Men franchises."

