Are Democrats Blowing It? Two Views That Say Yes

Democrats have so quickly united behind Kamala Harris that the new race to see who will be the nominee appears to be over almost as quickly as it started. Big mistake, writes Graeme Wood in the Atlantic . "The error is not the choice of Kamala Harris," writes Wood. "It is the sudden rallying behind her, the torrent of endorsements, right after (President) Biden's self-removal." Harris herself said she wanted to "earn" the nomination, and former President Obama spoke of creating a "process from which an outstanding candidate emerges." So much for that. One problem is that Harris will go up against Donald Trump without having gone through the "jaw-hardening process" of fending off rivals from her own party, writes Wood.

Another is that Democrats are squandering an unusual opportunity to keep the Trump campaign off guard. Republicans have spent tens of millions of dollars campaigning against Biden and seem rattled by this change of course. Why give them a new "fixed target" so soon? Biden had to go, writes Wood. "But the manner of that replacement presents ... opportunities. The Democrats, as they say, never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity." Another who thinks the Democrats are making a mistake is New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

"It's a mistake to go all in on Harris, obviously, because she's still the exceptionally weak candidate whose weaknesses made President Biden so loath to quit the field for her," he says in a back-and-forth of Times pundits. "A swing-state governor who isn't tied directly to an unpopular administration would be a much, much better choice for a high-stakes but still winnable race than a liberal Californian machine politician with zero track record of winning over moderate to conservative voters." (Read the full Graeme column or the full New York Times piece.)