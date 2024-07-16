Op-Ed: Hey, Democrats, It's Not Over Yet

First came the debate. Then came the "dramatic photos of a bloodied yet unbowed" Donald Trump after he'd been shot, writes Bill Scher at Washington Monthly. Add them up, and the conventional wisdom in both parties now seems to be that Trump is a shoo-in to win re-election in November. To which Scher writes, not so fast. "It is trite but true to note that a lot can happen over the next three months," he writes. "We can't be clairvoyant, but optimism is warranted." Scher is in the camp who believes Kamala Harris should replace President Biden as the nominee, but he sees hope even if that doesn't happen.