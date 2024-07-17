Republican Party Is Changing, Consciously

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week is not just a celebration or a crowning of the party's presidential ticket. It's a realignment. Republican positions are no longer standard conservative down the line; the party is turning toward economic populism, for instance, Politico reports. And longstanding relationships with business and unions are changing. The remodeling is driven partly by societal and demographic changes and an attempt at building a broader coalition. The result is a party that its leaders from the 1970s wouldn't recognize, Stuart Rothenberg writes in an opinion piece in Roll Call. "I think what we're witnessing now is a full on frontal assault on conservatism," said Marc Short, who was chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.