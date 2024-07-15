Reagan's Daughter: Trumps Are Surely in Shock

If one person can relate to what the Trump family has gone through in the last few days, it's Patti Davis. In a New York Times essay, the daughter of Ronald Reagan recalls the day in 1981 when her own father was wounded by a gunman. Davis recounts personal details—"there was my mother sleeping with one of my father's shirts pressed to her face to breathe in his scent"—and writes that the Trumps have likely been in shock:

Of course, anyone who has had a loved one shot, famous or not, can relate to that, adds Davis. "It unravels you in the first horrible, chaotic moments, and it rearranges you in the days and years afterward." She hopes the Trump shooting might similarly change the nation—that it might "shock us into remembering who we are supposed to be," which is not people "riddled with rage" who use guns to sway an election. "I long for the America that wrapped itself around my family after my father was shot, and I pray we can find that in ourselves again." (Read the full essay, or read the latest on the shooting.)