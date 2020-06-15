Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. Dies in Crash

(Newser) – The 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed Saturday night in a car crash. Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving an SUV that was towing a boat on a Tennessee highway when it crossed the median and rolled over around 7:45pm, WKRN reports. Williams-Dunning's husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to a hospital. No word on his condition or the cause of the crash has yet been released, but the Paris Post-Intelligencer reports the couple's SUV was the only vehicle involved, and Williams-Dunning's sister says Dunning is "awake and responding." An investigation is ongoing. Williams, the sometimes controversial "Are you ready for some football" singer, has four other children. Williams-Dunning, who went by Katie, leaves behind two children, USA Today reports. (Read more Hank Williams Jr stories.)