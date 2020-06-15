Widow of Rayshard Brooks Speaks Out

(Newser) – The widow of Rayshard Brooks says she is dreading his funeral—and she has been unable to watch video of him being killed by Atlanta police. "I’m already in enough pain right now, so to see anything of my husband being shot down ... I couldn’t see that," Tomika Miller tells NBC. Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back outside a Wendy's late Friday night. Police say he resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test and tried to flee after grabbing an officer's Taser. The next day was the eighth birthday of Blessing, the oldest of his three daughters. She "sat for her father in her birthday dress to come and take her skating," Brooks' niece, Chastity Evans, said Monday, per ABC. "I really think that she doesn't understand that her father’s never coming back home," says Miller, who has called for the two officers involved to be arrested.

Brooks. who had fallen asleep in a car at the drive-thru. registered slightly over the legal limit. Miller's attorney, L. Chris Stewart, says the situation should have been handled differently. "They don't need to be responding with guns and Tasers and things like that to a guy, sleeping in a parking lot situation," he says. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks, has been fired and police chief Erika Shields has resigned. At a press conference Monday, Miller thanked the community for supporting the family but called for demonstrations to remain peaceful, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "If you could keep it as a peaceful protest, that would be wonderful. We want to keep his name positive and great," she said. (The Wendy's where Brooks was shot was set on fire during protests Saturday.)

