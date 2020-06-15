Campaign Says Ticket Demand for Trump Rally Is a Record

(Newser) – President Trump's campaign manager says there have been more than 1 million ticket requests for the rally Saturday in Tulsa. That's not going to work: The arena holds about 20,000. Brad Parscale, who announced the ticket news in a tweet, did not say how the campaign will decide who gets to go, but he did say everyone will receive hand sanitizer and a mask and have their temperature taken. Given the 95-degree forecast, Parscale said plenty of bottled water will also be available. It will be the president's first rally in three months, since the pandemic shutdown began, and Fox News reports the ticket demand is a Trump record. Not everyone is excited by the idea of a big crowd at this point in the coronavirus battle.

The Democratic National Committee said Monday that the rally could be "extremely dangerous." Infections in the Tulsa area are on the increase, and the city's chief health official said he's worried about a large crowd gathering indoors, per Reuters. Other health officials have said the event could cause a major spreading of the coronavirus. Trump tweeted Monday that the "far left" news media is trying to "Covid Shame us" for holding a rally. "Won't work!" he said. People can decide for themselves if they want to attend, said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. "People with underlying conditions—they’re not going to go to a rally like this," she said. (A Tulsa newspaper, in an editorial, asked Trump to stay away.)

