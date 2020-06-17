Lady Antebellum Settles on Its New Name

(Newser) – This is a time of upheaval—but at least there is peace between the Lady As. Country band Lady A, which recently changed its name from Lady Antebellum because of the association with slavery, says it had a very positive meeting with Anita White, the Seattle blues and gospel singer who has been using the name Lady A for decades, reports USA Today. "Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had," read an Instagram post shared by both White and the band. "We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come." The band's publicist says both parties plan to continue using the name.

White, who slammed the band Friday for taking the name of a black artist—without consulting her—while claiming to support Black Lives Matter, says they reached out and apologized to her. She says the "amazing meeting" started with a prayer. "We all want everyone to know that this meeting artist to artist was productive, meaningful, heartfelt," she tells the Seattle Times. "Any time you can start a meeting with prayer is a good meeting for me." (Read more Lady Antebellum stories.)

