The 75-year-old protester shoved to the ground by cops in Buffalo, New York, was still hospitalized as of Tuesday. Martin Gugino has a fractured skull and has not yet been able to walk since the June 4 incident, his attorney says, per the AP. However, she added, per CNN, "we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself." In fact, she says he told her, "I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me." Gugino was participating in protests against racism and police brutality when he was injured. Two officers allegedly involved have pleaded not guilty to assault charges.