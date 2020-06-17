(Newser) – For those of you wishing that 2020 would just end already—Target is at least bringing the end of 2020 to early July. The company on Wednesday announced that all workers would make a minimum of $15 an hour as of July 5. In 2017 it announced that it would get its $10-an-hour minimum to that point by the end of 2020, meaning it's running months ahead of schedule. The AP reports Target last bumped up its minimum wage a year ago, to $13 an hour, though workers got a temporary $2 increase in March under the pressure of keeping up with COVID-related shopping.

Target says the hourly change will impact roughly 275,000 of its 350,000 employees. The company also announced all part- and full-time hourly workers would get a one-time $200 bonus at the end of July in recognition of their work under COVID, reports CNBC. And there's one more perk: The company will give all employees—even those not on its insurance—free access to telehealth doctor visits through the end of 2020. (Read more Target stories.)

